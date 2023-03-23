Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.63

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.63 and traded as low as C$38.78. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$39.48, with a volume of 3,806 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

