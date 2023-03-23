RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $128.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

