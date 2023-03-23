Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,455 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MarineMax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarineMax Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.