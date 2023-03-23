Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

