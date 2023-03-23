Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000.

BSIG opened at $22.64 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $938.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.82 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

