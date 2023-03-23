Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,125 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 254.3% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 330,986 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,671 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tapestry by 11.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,269 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

