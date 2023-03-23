Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 182 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in ExlService by 66.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $170.09. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

