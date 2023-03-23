Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 32,911 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,984,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,540,384.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,551,336 shares in the company, valued at $484,746,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,880 shares of company stock worth $34,099,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.