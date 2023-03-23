Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,874 shares of company stock worth $13,598,202 in the last three months.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

