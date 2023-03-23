Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Teradata by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 127.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.