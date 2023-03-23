Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,724 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile



Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

