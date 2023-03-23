Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

