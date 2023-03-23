Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.49.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.