Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $458,000 Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EchoStar by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Down 1.4 %

EchoStar stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About EchoStar

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.