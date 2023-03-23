Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of KRNY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $570.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,792.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.