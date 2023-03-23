Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $606,000 Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,317,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $9,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 454,437 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.