Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $607,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Down 2.8 %

NSP stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

