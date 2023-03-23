Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $626,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

