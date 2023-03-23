Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VST opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is -23.99%.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,648.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $732,720. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

