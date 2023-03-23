Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 14,500 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1,450,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $29,548,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 593,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 513,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

