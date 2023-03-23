Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 17,051 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after buying an additional 656,355 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,381,515 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

