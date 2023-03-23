Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth $656,234,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth $242,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Down 1.4 %

MASI stock opened at $174.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $184.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

