Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 108.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Down 1.5 %

FOX opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

