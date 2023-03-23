Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

