Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,029 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

See Also

