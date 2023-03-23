Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,402 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.