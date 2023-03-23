Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,162 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $106.60 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

