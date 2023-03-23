Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,390 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,656. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

