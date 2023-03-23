Robert L. Graves Sells 10,669 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $160,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,692,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,393,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

