Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $493.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $428.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.