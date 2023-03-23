Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of ROST opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

