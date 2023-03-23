Rover Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.52. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

