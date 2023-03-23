Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $415.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.44.

ADBE opened at $361.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.80. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

