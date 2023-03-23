Royal Bank of Canada Raises 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $36.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

89bio Stock Up 25.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

