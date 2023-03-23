Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 275,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $66,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after buying an additional 685,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

