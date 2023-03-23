Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.66. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,287,063 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $434.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 52.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

