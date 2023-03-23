Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Shares Down 0.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.42. 5,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

