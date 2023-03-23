Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.30 and traded as low as $24.62. Saputo shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

