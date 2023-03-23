Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

