Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

