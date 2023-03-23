Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.03

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.03 and traded as low as $25.30. Security Federal shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 530 shares traded.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 19.60%.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.