Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $6.20. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 510,164 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $753.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.