SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
Shares of SLS opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.30. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
