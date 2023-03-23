SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Shares of SLS opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.30. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline include galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

