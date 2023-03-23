Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

