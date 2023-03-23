Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 233,580 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 222,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,630 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

