SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Critical Analysis

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% Oportun Financial -8.16% 7.94% 1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SHF and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for SHF and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,946.78%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 141.67%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.13 -$77.74 million ($2.37) -1.52

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Summary

SHF beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

