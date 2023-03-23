Shira Ridge Wealth Management Invests $296,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -368.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

