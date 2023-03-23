Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.78). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.73), with a volume of 3,258 shares traded.

Shore Capital Group Stock Up 43.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.50. The company has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60.

Shore Capital Group Company Profile

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

