SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.87. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

