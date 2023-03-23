Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,292 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

